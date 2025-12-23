Before the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, the SBU hit the Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft: new details of the unique special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine has revealed previously unknown details of the preparations for the undermining of a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk. One of the key stages of this special operation was the disabling of a Russian anti-submarine aircraft, which could have prevented the destruction of the enemy submarine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SSU press service.

Details

As reported by the SSU, during the preparation for the attack on the submarine, employees of the 13th Main Directorate of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU hit a modernized Il-38N ("Sea Dragon") reconnaissance aircraft at the Yeysk airbase.

This aircraft is designed for naval reconnaissance, submarine search, control of water areas, laying minefields, and torpedo attacks. The damaged aircraft actively counteracted the work of SSU naval drones. The estimated cost of this aircraft is 24 million US dollars. - noted the SSU.

In the Black Sea, the Russians had only one aircraft of this class capable of detecting the "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drone as it moved towards its target. Disabling this anti-submarine aircraft ensured the successful completion of the main part of the special operation - the undermining of the "Varshavyanka" class submarine.

To hit the Il-38N, the SSU used a modern drone with an airburst warhead equipped with two thousand damaging elements directed downwards. The explosion occurred directly above the compartment with the main equipment and radars, and also damaged the engine. The published footage of the successful attack on the Russian aircraft clearly demonstrates the real level of protection of enemy strategic objects, which significantly differs from the internal reports and public statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense. - emphasized the SSU.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation and arranged a naval "bavovna" (cotton, slang for explosion) in the port of Novorossiysk. For the first time in history, "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drones blew up a Russian submarine of the 636.3 "Varshavyanka" class (NATO classification - Kilo).