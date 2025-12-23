$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Before the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, the SBU hit the Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft: new details of the unique special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Security Service of Ukraine revealed details of the preparations for the destruction of a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk, including the disabling of an Il-38N reconnaissance aircraft at the Yeysk airbase. This aircraft, worth $24 million, was the only one in the Black Sea capable of detecting the "Sub Sea Baby" drone, which ensured the successful strike on the "Varshavyanka" class submarine.

Before the submarine's destruction in Novorossiysk, the SBU hit the Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft: new details of the unique special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine has revealed previously unknown details of the preparations for the undermining of a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk. One of the key stages of this special operation was the disabling of a Russian anti-submarine aircraft, which could have prevented the destruction of the enemy submarine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SSU press service.

Details

As reported by the SSU, during the preparation for the attack on the submarine, employees of the 13th Main Directorate of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU hit a modernized Il-38N ("Sea Dragon") reconnaissance aircraft at the Yeysk airbase.

This aircraft is designed for naval reconnaissance, submarine search, control of water areas, laying minefields, and torpedo attacks. The damaged aircraft actively counteracted the work of SSU naval drones. The estimated cost of this aircraft is 24 million US dollars.

- noted the SSU.

In the Black Sea, the Russians had only one aircraft of this class capable of detecting the "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drone as it moved towards its target. Disabling this anti-submarine aircraft ensured the successful completion of the main part of the special operation - the undermining of the "Varshavyanka" class submarine.

To hit the Il-38N, the SSU used a modern drone with an airburst warhead equipped with two thousand damaging elements directed downwards. The explosion occurred directly above the compartment with the main equipment and radars, and also damaged the engine. The published footage of the successful attack on the Russian aircraft clearly demonstrates the real level of protection of enemy strategic objects, which significantly differs from the internal reports and public statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

- emphasized the SSU.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation and arranged a naval "bavovna" (cotton, slang for explosion) in the port of Novorossiysk. For the first time in history, "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drones blew up a Russian submarine of the 636.3 "Varshavyanka" class (NATO classification - Kilo).

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine