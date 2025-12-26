Winter storm Devin paralyzes air travel in the US: over 1,300 flights canceled

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 3970 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 14274 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 16260 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 22660 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 37320 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24343 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19423 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18900 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20721 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43824 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.6m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 18049 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 10294 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 15387 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 21759 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 8740 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 8748 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 14274 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 15393 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 37320 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43824 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 8748 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 5824 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 7044 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 10299 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 26277 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Series

Winter storm Devin paralyzes air travel in the US: over 1,300 flights canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Over 1,300 flights have been canceled in the US due to winter storm Devin, which has swept across the country during the peak post-holiday travel period. Airports in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston have been most affected.

Winter storm Devin paralyzes air travel in the US: over 1,300 flights canceled

US airlines canceled 1,382 flights and delayed more than 4,600 due to the powerful winter storm "Devin," which swept across the country during the peak post-holiday travel period. This was reported by Bloomberg and Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to FlightAware, as of Friday, the three main New York airports — LaGuardia, Kennedy, and Newark — were the most affected. Up to 23 centimeters of snow are forecast in these areas. Large-scale disruptions were also recorded at airports in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston. The National Weather Service warned that the bad weather creates "dangerous travel conditions from the Great Lakes to the northern Mid-Atlantic region."

"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding25.12.25, 05:29 • 4926 views

The situation is complicated by the fact that the storm is accompanied by freezing rain in the Midwest and floods in California.

For areas from northern New York State to the tri-state area, 4-8 inches of snowfall are forecast by the end of Friday and through the night 

— reported the Storm Prediction Center.

Consequences for ground transportation

In addition to air travel delays, millions of drivers are at risk. According to the American Automobile Association, about 109.5 million Americans chose to travel by car this year. Meteorologists warn of the risk of landslides on the West Coast and dangerous icing on roads in the Great Lakes region.

Airport administrations urge passengers to check flight status before departure, as the bad weather will continue until Saturday morning.

Threat of catastrophic floods and landslides: California braces for new storms25.12.25, 21:41 • 4060 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Road traffic accident
California
New York City
United States