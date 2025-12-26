Winter storm Devin paralyzes air travel in the US: over 1,300 flights canceled

US airlines canceled 1,382 flights and delayed more than 4,600 due to the powerful winter storm "Devin," which swept across the country during the peak post-holiday travel period. This was reported by Bloomberg and Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to FlightAware, as of Friday, the three main New York airports — LaGuardia, Kennedy, and Newark — were the most affected. Up to 23 centimeters of snow are forecast in these areas. Large-scale disruptions were also recorded at airports in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston. The National Weather Service warned that the bad weather creates "dangerous travel conditions from the Great Lakes to the northern Mid-Atlantic region."

"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding

The situation is complicated by the fact that the storm is accompanied by freezing rain in the Midwest and floods in California.

For areas from northern New York State to the tri-state area, 4-8 inches of snowfall are forecast by the end of Friday and through the night — reported the Storm Prediction Center.

Consequences for ground transportation

In addition to air travel delays, millions of drivers are at risk. According to the American Automobile Association, about 109.5 million Americans chose to travel by car this year. Meteorologists warn of the risk of landslides on the West Coast and dangerous icing on roads in the Great Lakes region.

Airport administrations urge passengers to check flight status before departure, as the bad weather will continue until Saturday morning.

Threat of catastrophic floods and landslides: California braces for new storms