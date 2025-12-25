Threat of catastrophic floods and landslides: California braces for new storms

Photo: AP

Southern California is on high alert due to the approaching wave of severe storms and rains. Forecasters predict the wettest Christmas days in years, which critically increases the risk of large-scale floods and mudslides, especially in areas previously affected by wildfires. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the lack of vegetation in recently burned areas, the soil is unable to absorb water, which provokes the rapid movement of mud and stones. In the San Gabriel Mountains, rescuers have already unblocked cars trapped under debris. Currently, more than 120,000 consumers across the state remain without electricity.

Casualties and emergencies

The bad weather has already led to tragic consequences:

In San Diego, a man died due to a falling tree.

In Sacramento, a sheriff's deputy became a victim of a traffic accident caused by difficult weather conditions.

Local authorities urge residents to be ready for urgent evacuation, as roads in many settlements have already turned into rivers. The situation is complicated by the fact that new downpours are superimposed on already waterlogged soil, which makes new landslides practically inevitable.

