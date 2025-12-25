$42.150.05
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM
Threat of catastrophic floods and landslides: California braces for new storms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Southern California is bracing for a new wave of storms and rains, increasing the risk of floods and mudslides. More than 120,000 consumers are without power, and there are casualties due to the bad weather.

Threat of catastrophic floods and landslides: California braces for new storms
Photo: AP

Southern California is on high alert due to the approaching wave of severe storms and rains. Forecasters predict the wettest Christmas days in years, which critically increases the risk of large-scale floods and mudslides, especially in areas previously affected by wildfires. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the lack of vegetation in recently burned areas, the soil is unable to absorb water, which provokes the rapid movement of mud and stones. In the San Gabriel Mountains, rescuers have already unblocked cars trapped under debris. Currently, more than 120,000 consumers across the state remain without electricity.

Casualties and emergencies

The bad weather has already led to tragic consequences:

  • In San Diego, a man died due to a falling tree.
    • In Sacramento, a sheriff's deputy became a victim of a traffic accident caused by difficult weather conditions.

      Local authorities urge residents to be ready for urgent evacuation, as roads in many settlements have already turned into rivers. The situation is complicated by the fact that new downpours are superimposed on already waterlogged soil, which makes new landslides practically inevitable.

      "Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding25.12.25, 05:29 • 4450 views

      Stepan Haftko

      News of the WorldWeather and environment
      Hurricane in the USA
      Road traffic accident
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Associated Press
      San Diego