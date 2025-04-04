$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15422 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28025 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64490 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213375 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122392 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391623 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310500 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213700 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213375 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391623 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254157 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310500 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2890 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13937 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72034 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57138 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

San Diego

Marvel has unveiled the cast for the new “Avengers”: it will include stars from the MCU, “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four”

Marvel has unveiled the cast of the film "Avengers: Judgment Day", which will star actors from the Marvel Universe, the heroes of "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four". Robert Downey Jr. will return, but as the villain Doctor Doom.

News of the World • March 27, 01:17 PM • 133184 views

Robert Downey Jr. as the sinister Doctor Doom - how the concept was created

Robert Downey Jr. , known as Iron Man, will play the antagonist Doctor Doom. This idea came to Kevin Feige even before the release of "Iron Man".

News of the World • March 24, 03:51 PM • 50705 views

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

News of the World • March 17, 07:33 AM • 17680 views

Visual Arts Studio under fire: PlayStation lays off developers - report

Sony is conducting a new wave of layoffs at Visual Arts studio in San Diego, which worked on The Last of Us. The layoffs come after the failure of Concord and a reorganization of the company's leadership.

Technologies • March 5, 11:59 AM • 136114 views

Berincik loses WBO lightweight title in fight with Davis

Denis Berinchik suffered his first professional defeat at Madison Square Garden against American Keyshawn Davis. The fight ended with a knockout in the fourth round after a knockdown in the third.

Sports • February 15, 04:54 AM • 31483 views

American military aircraft crashes off the coast of California

A US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado military base. Both pilots managed to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat.

News of the World • February 13, 12:09 AM • 29331 views

Politico: California officials postpone authorization to launch SpaceX rockets, Elon Musk's tweets about the election among possible reasons

The California Coastal Commission has denied SpaceX a permit to launch 50 rockets a year because of Elon Musk's political statements. Commissioners expressed concern about Musk's influence on elections and SpaceX's classification as a military contractor.

Politics • October 11, 10:24 AM • 12247 views

No more Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr. to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The actor will play Dr. Doom in the films 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'. His return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe came as a surprise to fans after the death of Tony Stark's character in the previous film.

News of the World • July 28, 06:05 PM • 83713 views

Ukrainian boxer Berinchik wins WBO lightweight title

Ukrainian boxer Denis Berinchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete to become the new WBO lightweight champion in a 12-round fight in San Diego.

Sports • May 19, 05:54 AM • 22996 views

Five missing Marines found dead after helicopter crash in US

Five Marines aboard a missing helicopter that crashed in California were found dead.

News of the World • February 9, 07:51 AM • 21768 views

US rescuers search for five Marines reported missing in storm

Rescuers continue to search for five Marines reported missing after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter disappeared during heavy snow and rain in Southern California.

News of the World • February 8, 07:52 AM • 25020 views