A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in California

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 has been recorded in Southern California. This was reported by BBC, reports UNN.

Details

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the state of California. According to the US Geological Survey, the tremors were recorded at approximately 10:00 am local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located just a few kilometers south of a populated area, near the border with Mexico, at a depth of about 13 kilometers.

After the main shock, a series of less powerful aftershocks were observed. Currently, according to representatives of the city authorities of San Diego, there have been no reports of serious damage to infrastructure or casualties.

Local authorities and emergency response services remain on high alert. According to the sheriff's office, the situation continues to be monitored, and communication with local communities is maintained as normal.

Let us remind you

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 was also recorded near the Fiji Islands; the epicenter of which was at a depth of over 170 km.

