A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in California

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13018 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11443 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17110 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26674 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57829 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55359 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32941 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59355 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106208 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164291 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 12938 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45658 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57754 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55303 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164256 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19231 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20068 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21786 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23777 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26444 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2722 views

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Southern California. The epicenter was near the border with Mexico at a depth of 13 km. There were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in California

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 has been recorded in Southern California. This was reported by BBC, reports UNN.

Details

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the state of California. According to the US Geological Survey, the tremors were recorded at approximately 10:00 am local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was located just a few kilometers south of a populated area, near the border with Mexico, at a depth of about 13 kilometers.

After the main shock, a series of less powerful aftershocks were observed. Currently, according to representatives of the city authorities of San Diego, there have been no reports of serious damage to infrastructure or casualties.

Local authorities and emergency response services remain on high alert. According to the sheriff's office, the situation continues to be monitored, and communication with local communities is maintained as normal.

Let us remind you

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 was also recorded near the Fiji Islands; the epicenter of which was at a depth of over 170 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred near the Fiji Islands: details14.04.25, 00:13 • 2490 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Mexico
San Diego
California
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79