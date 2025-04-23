In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

In the Sumy region, the director of the Sumy Regional Employment Center committed suicide by shooting himself with a machine gun. This was reported to UNN by the head of the press service of the Sumy Regional Police, Volodymyr Krupytskykh.

Yesterday, the police received a report that a man had committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with a machine gun - Krupytskykh answered the question of the UNN journalist regarding the suicide of the head of the Sumy Regional Employment Center.

According to him, law enforcement officers went to the scene, where they seized all material evidence.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (murder), marked "suicide" - Krupytskykh noted.

All the details of this event are currently being clarified.

What is known about the deceased

The website of the Sumy Regional Employment Center reports that Leonid Chepulskyi has been heading this organization since September 7, 2023. He was born in Kharkiv. He studied in Sumy at the A. S. Makarenko Pedagogical Institute with a degree in "History of Ukraine, World History and Practical Psychology." The man obtained the qualification of "teacher of history of Ukraine, world history and practical psychologist in educational institutions."

In 2013, he received a second higher education at the Sumy National Agrarian University with a degree in "Industrial and Civil Construction." He was awarded the qualification of "civil engineer."

Until 2024, Leonid Chepulskyi was a member of the executive committee of the Sumy City Council.

Addendum

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 39-year-old man opened fire in the office, shot an employee, and then committed suicide on the bridge by jumping into the Dnipro.