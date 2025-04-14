An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred near the Fiji Islands: details

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13474 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11833 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17446 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26986 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58386 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55762 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33039 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59378 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106276 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164542 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13474 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46300 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58386 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55762 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164542 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19692 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20174 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21890 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23871 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26527 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred near the Fiji Islands: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2494 views

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 was recorded near the Fiji Islands on Monday. The epicenter was at a depth of more than 170 km, which reduces the risk of destruction and tsunami.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred near the Fiji Islands: details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 occurred on Monday south of the Fiji Islands. This was reported by the US Geological Survey, reports UNN.

Details

The epicenter of the underground tremors was recorded at a significant depth – more than 170 kilometers. This depth usually reduces the destructive potential of vibrations.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. The regional authorities are monitoring the situation and clarifying the possible consequences for coastal areas, including the risk of a tsunami.

Let us remind you

Recently, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in the northeastern part of Ilan County in Taiwan on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Administration, the epicenter of the underground tremors was recorded at a depth of 72.4 km, near the capital Taipei. The Taiwan Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no data on destruction and damage was received either from the civil sector or from the island's science parks, where a significant part of global semiconductor production is concentrated.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred in Taiwan: details09.04.25, 14:48 • 6653 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Taiwan
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79