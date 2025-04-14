An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred near the Fiji Islands: details

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 occurred on Monday south of the Fiji Islands. This was reported by the US Geological Survey, reports UNN.

Details

The epicenter of the underground tremors was recorded at a significant depth – more than 170 kilometers. This depth usually reduces the destructive potential of vibrations.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. The regional authorities are monitoring the situation and clarifying the possible consequences for coastal areas, including the risk of a tsunami.

Let us remind you

Recently, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred in the northeastern part of Ilan County in Taiwan on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Administration, the epicenter of the underground tremors was recorded at a depth of 72.4 km, near the capital Taipei. The Taiwan Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no data on destruction and damage was received either from the civil sector or from the island's science parks, where a significant part of global semiconductor production is concentrated.

