Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has died

The founder of the band "4AЙКА", session guitarist and guitar technician of the band "Okean Elzy", member of the bands Sunsay and Kislorod, Hrysha Chaika, has passed away. This was reported on the Instagram of "Okean Elzy", UNN informs.

Details

Colleagues noted that Chaika was a talented musician, a member of "our concert team, with whom we worked for many years."

In recent months, he had been fighting a terrible disease, but God took him to Himself. Eternal memory to you, friend - the message says.

Reference

Hrysha Chaika founded the band 4AЙКА in 2000. Since 2015, he worked as a session guitarist and guitar technician in the band Okean Elzy, and was also a member of the bands Sunsay and Kislorod.

Chaika participated in concert performances and creative processes of many Ukrainian musical projects.

In recent months, the musician had been fighting blood cancer.

Let us remind you

On February 2, it marked 10 years since the death of the famous Ukrainian singer, leader of the "Skryabin" band, Andriy Kuzmenko (Kuzma). In 2015, on the 86th km of the Kryvyi Rih - Kirovohrad highway, a collision occurred between a Toyota Sequoia SUV, driven by the singer, and a GAZ-53 milk truck. Kuzma died at the scene from his injuries.

