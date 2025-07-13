Passenger plane crashes in Great Britain, causing large fire

On Sunday, July 13, a plane crashed in Great Britain. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The tragedy occurred at Southend Airport, in the county of Essex in southeastern England, near London. According to local police, information about the crash of a 12-meter plane, which caused a large-scale fire, was received shortly before 4:00 PM local time.

Photos and videos appeared online showing a black smoke cloud rising into the sky after the plane crash. It is reported that a business jet crashed, and there is currently no information about fatalities or injuries.

Emergency services: firefighters, police, and medics are working at the scene of the tragedy.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a private plane crashed in a residential area of the American city of San Diego, after which houses and cars caught fire. Several people on board the plane died, but no one on the ground was injured.