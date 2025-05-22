In the US, a private plane crashed into a residential area in San Diego, there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
A private plane crashed in San Diego, setting houses and cars on fire. Several people on board were killed, but no one on the ground was injured.
A private plane crashed in a residential area of San Diego, USA, after which houses and cars caught fire. According to AP, no one was injured on the ground, but there are victims among the passengers, UNN reports.
Several people on board a private plane that crashed into a residential block of military personnel in San Diego in foggy weather on Thursday morning died, but no one on the ground was injured
The plane could carry eight to ten people, but it is not yet known how many were on board, San Diego Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said at a press conference. Authorities will investigate whether the plane hit a power line, he said.
The plane crashed around 4 a.m. into the largest residential block of the U.S. military, apparently hitting at least one house with a charred and collapsed roof and smashing half a dozen cars. About 10 houses were damaged, but none of those in the houses required transportation to the hospital, authorities said.
San Diego officials did not release details about the plane, but said it was a flight from the Midwest. The FlightAware flight tracking website contains a list of Cessna Citation II aircraft that were scheduled to arrive at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego at 3:47 a.m. from the small Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas. Airport officials said the plane had just refueled in Wichita. According to FlightAware, the flight departed Wednesday evening from Teterboro, New Jersey.
Teterboro Airport is approximately 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Manhattan and is often used by private and corporate aircraft.
In the San Diego area, the smell of aviation fuel hung in the air for several hours after the crash.
Half a dozen completely charred cars stood on the street, and tree branches, glass and pieces of white and blue metal were scattered on the road.
According to the publication, more than 50 police officers arrived at the scene within minutes and began evacuating houses. At least 100 residents were moved to an evacuation center at a nearby elementary school.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.
In October 2021, a twin-engine plane crashed in suburban San Diego, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground, and homes burned down. He was preparing to land at the airport.
In December 2008, a Marine Corps fighter jet crashed into a house in the University City area of San Diego, causing an explosion that killed four people inside. The Marine Corps blamed the crash on mechanical failure and human error.