“Zgarda” as a Cultural Code: Interview with Valentyna Zhytnyk about Her Jewelry Piece in the House of Ukraine Museum, the Role of Education, and Ukraine’s Cultural Diplomacy in the World

Ukrainian jewelry designer and jeweler, as well as former Miss Ukraine Earth and a cultural ambassador of Ukraine to the world - Valentyna Zhytnyk recently became the first Ukrainian artist whose jewelry piece entered the collection of the House of Ukraine Museum in the United States. We spoke with her about this milestone event, the symbolism of the Zgarda as a cultural code, the importance of education in professional growth, her upcoming lecture for the international platform Strong & Precious Art Foundation, and why jewelry for her is not just a craft, but also a form of Ukraine’s cultural diplomacy.

Valentyna, congratulations on this remarkable achievement! One of your creations has been added to a museum collection in the U.S. Tell us more about this.

Valentyna Zhytnyk: The idea to create a traditional Ukrainian jewelry piece — the Zgarda — came to me long ago. It was a dream of mine: to reinterpret this historic symbol in a modern jewelry design.

The Zgarda is one of the oldest protective amulets in Carpathian culture. It was worn as a talisman and symbol of strength. The number of coral strands carried particular meaning — the more coral, the wealthier the family was perceived. In my version, the Zgarda is very contemporary. I preserved the archetype — natural coral, copper, and a sacred structure — but reimagined it with a new form. Initially, it was a digital design project. I posted the visual rendering on my jewelry blog online, and the response was overwhelming — so many compliments and messages that I seriously began considering turning it into a real, physical piece as part of the Ukraine collection of my brand, L’Impératrice Jewelry. By the way, a digital version of Zharda is going to be exhibited this year on Digital Jewelry Week in Milan Italy.

So later, when I learned about the work of the House of Ukraine in San Diego, which is one of the oldest Ukrainian cultural centers in the U.S., established in 1953 and the only Ukrainian cultural museum on the West Coast — I was deeply motivated to contribute my Zharda to that museum. The Zgarda was entirely handcrafted by me. It took two months to complete, and when it was ready, I personally delivered it to the House of Ukraine in San Diego. On the day of the donation, I was there with Miss Ukraine Universe 2023, who made so strong cultural representation of Ukraine on Miss Universe 2023 Angelina Usanova— remarkable ambassador of Ukrainian beauty and strength. Her presence at the museum that day symbolized a meaningful bridge between my work as a jewelry artist and the support I receive from women in the fashion and beauty pageant world.

Initially, it was exhibited as a temporary display, and I was already thrilled — my jewelry piece in a real museum! But later, my Zharda became a permanent exhibit in House of Ukraine museum.

But this isn’t your first experience with cultural diplomacy through art, is it?

Valentyna Zhytnyk : In 2023, I was invited to be part of the Ukrainian delegation to the United Nations in New York. We visited the UN headquarters during a cultural exhibition where we spoke about the role of art and creative industries in international dialogue. For me, this was not just recognition — it was a confirmation that jewelry can be a form of cultural diplomacy. Through symbols, materials, and meaning, we express the voice of our nation to the world.

Soon you’ll give a lecture on the Strong & Precious platform. What is this event about?

Valentyna Zhytnyk: The Strong & Precious Art Foundation is an incredibly influential international art platform that promotes Ukrainian jewelry art globally. They’ve already showcased Ukrainian designers and their pieces in Paris, Geneva, and New York. This September, I will take part in their educational program by giving a professional lecture on quality standards in high jewelry production.

I believe it’s essential to share not just inspiration but also technical knowledge. Ukrainian jewelry has the potential to be competitive on the global stage, and I want to help make that happen — through craftsmanship, a culture of production, and education.

Finally — let’s talk about education. This theme comes up often in your interviews as something personally important.

Valentyna Zhytnyk: Yes, even in childhood, I was selected as a talented kid to represent Ukraine at the international "Family and Youth" forum in Valencia, Spain — an annual cultural gathering under the patronage of Pope Benedict XVI at the time. That was my first experience participating in a large international event as a representative of Ukrainian culture. And it was then that I realized how important it is to support youth in their development.

That belief in education has stayed with me throughout my life. Even while building a career in the fashion industry — as a model, the face of international brands, and Miss Ukraine Earth — I always knew that real success is built through knowledge. I completed multiple programs at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and am very proud that I was chosen as one of the public figures for a national campaign in the United States alongside the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). It was a social project for American schoolchildren, where I volunteered to share my story — from childhood dreams to a career in jewelry — and encourage young people to pursue higher education in this field.

I want to inspire the younger generation — and show that jewelry can be not just a prestigious but also a modern, intellectual, and culturally meaningful profession.