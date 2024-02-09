Five missing Marines found dead after helicopter crash in US

Five US Marines who were aboard a helicopter that crashed in California on Wednesday were killed. This was reported by the WSJ, according to UNN.

Details

The helicopter was found Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, about 40 miles east of San Diego, after it disappeared during a routine training flight a day earlier.

The helicopter took off from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas on Tuesday and was reported missing when it failed to land on schedule at Miramar Airfield in San Diego the same day.

The Marines began searching along with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the Civil Air Patrol, and the U.S. Air Force Civil Support Unit.

In a statement on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed that all Marines on board were killed.

The names of the marines will not be made public until the next of kin are notified, the statement said.

Addendum

On January 8, a helicopter flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, crashed in Southern California.

Recall

