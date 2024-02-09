ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Five missing Marines found dead after helicopter crash in US

Five missing Marines found dead after helicopter crash in US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21736 views

Five Marines aboard a missing helicopter that crashed in California were found dead.

Five US Marines who were aboard a helicopter that crashed in California on Wednesday were killed. This was reported by the WSJ, according to UNN.

Details

The helicopter was found Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, about 40 miles east of San Diego, after it disappeared during a routine training flight a day earlier.

The helicopter took off from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas on Tuesday and was reported missing when it failed to land on schedule at Miramar Airfield in San Diego the same day.

The Marines began searching along with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the Civil Air Patrol, and the U.S. Air Force Civil Support Unit.

In a statement on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed that all Marines on board were killed.

The names of the marines will not be made public until the next of kin are notified, the statement said.

AddendumAddendum

On January 8, a helicopter flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, crashed in Southern California.

Recall

On January 31, an American F-16 fighter jet crashed in the waters off the west coast of South Korea, the pilot managed to eject.https://unn.ua/news/amerykanskyi-vynyshchuvach-f-16-rozbyvsia-bilia-berehiv-pivdennoi-korei

Former Chilean President Pinera dies in a plane crash: crashed in a helicopter2/6/24, 11:03 PM • 28770 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
san-diegoSan Diego
californiaCalifornia
united-statesUnited States

