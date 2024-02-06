ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Former Chilean President Pinera dies in a plane crash: crashed in a helicopter

Former Chilean President Pinera dies in a plane crash: crashed in a helicopter

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was killed in a helicopter crash, and three other passengers survived.

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera died as a result of a helicopter crash in the south of the country in the city of Lago Ranco. This was reported by local media, UNN reports.

Details

Chilean journalists report on the death of Sebastian Pinera, citing statements from the government and the office of the former president.

Pina's death was confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tocha. She also added that only the 74-year-old ex-president died in the accident, while the other three passengers survived. Pinera's body has already been found and identified.

Friends of the former President of Chile note that he was a risk-taker throughout his life, flying his own helicopter and loving deep-sea diving.

For reference

Piñera led Chile from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022.

As of 2024, he was ranked 1176th on the Forbes World's Richest List with a net worth of $2.7 billion.

Pinera is remembered as a successful businessman who led rapid economic growth and a sharp drop in unemployment during his first presidency from 2010 to 2014, at a time when many of Chile's trading partners and neighbors were facing a sharp slowdown.

Image

His second presidency, from 2018 to 2022, was marked by violent protests against inequality that led to accusations of human rights violations and ended with the government promising to draft a new constitution.

Pinera also monitored the situation in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, Chile became one of the countries with the fastest vaccination rate in the world.

One of the memorable events during his term was the rescue of miners in 2010. Pinera himself has repeatedly mentioned this story. The miners were trapped in the Atacama Desert. The whole world was watching their rescue. And in 2014, the rescue operation was filmed in the movie 33.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureNews of the World
chileChile
forbsForbes

Contact us about advertising