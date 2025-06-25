NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - media
Kyiv • UNN
NATO allies have agreed to increase defense spending. It is planned to reach 5% of GDP by 2035.
NATO allies, who gathered at the summit in The Hague, agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, dpa reported, writes UNN.
Details
"NATO allies have agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035," dpa learned.
"Just agreed NATO summit declaration. Defense spending by 2035 will be 5% of GDP," also wrote Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak in X.
Supplement
Earlier, The Telegraph reported that NATO allies agreed to soften criticism of Russia in a statement to be signed by leaders.