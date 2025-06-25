Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit, calling it "meaningful" and stating that they "covered all really significant issues", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians, UNN writes.

A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all really significant issues. I thank Mr. President, thank the United States - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"We talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace. We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and willingness to help bring peace closer," the President said.

Details, according to him, will follow.

Recall

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25 in The Hague, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump took place, lasting about 50 minutes.

Trump and Zelenskyy last met before that in the Vatican in April, where they spent about 15 minutes just before the funeral of Pope Francis. Plans for a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada earlier this month were canceled when Trump left the event early.