Military secrets for $12,000: US sailor sentenced for spying for China

The US Department of Justice has convicted a US Navy sailor of espionage for China - it is indicated that the defendant was involved in selling important "secrets" for $12,000.

UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

On Wednesday, a US Navy sailor was found guilty of espionage and five other charges related to selling military secrets while serving a Chinese intelligence officer who recruited him through social media, the Department of Justice announced.

Context

Jurors accepted the prosecution's accusation that 25-year-old Jinchao Wei received $12,000 over 18 months for selling "Navy secrets" while working as a mechanic on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex at a naval base in San Diego, California, in 2023, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

For reference

Wei was arrested in August 2023 after arriving at his duty station on the amphibious assault ship USS Essex. The serviceman was a naturalized US citizen. According to the investigation, he was recruited by a Chinese intelligence officer in February 2022, when Wei was still in the process of obtaining citizenship.

To keep the relationship secret, Wei used several encrypted applications and accepted payments through secret methods. The defendant reportedly received a new phone and computer from his Chinese handler.

Jinchao Wei convicted of espionage for selling military secrets

The US Navy sailor sent the Chinese agent photos, videos, ship locations, descriptions of defense systems, and technical problems with the vessels. All this in exchange for over $12,000.

As proof that Wei understood the seriousness of his actions, the jury was presented with a conversation between the serviceman and his mother during the trial.

The jury heard key details of the conversation in which Wei admitted to leaking secrets.

Other Chinese people in the Navy try to earn extra money by driving taxis. I'm just exposing a bunch of secrets - he wrote.

"Well done!" his mother noted.

25-year-old Jinchao Wei was found guilty on six counts, including espionage, conspiracy to commit espionage, and illegal export of classified information to US Navy ships.

Wei faces a possible life sentence. The verdict will be announced on December 1.

Recall

In the US, a serviceman who tried to transfer confidential information about the M1A2 Abrams tank to Russia was detained. 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee had top-secret clearance.

"Exclusively on humanitarian grounds": Lukashenka pardoned 14 convicts at Trump's request - press secretary