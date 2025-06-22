$41.690.00
"Exclusively on humanitarian grounds": Lukashenka pardoned 14 convicts at Trump's request - press secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 14 convicts, including foreigners and Serhiy Tikhanovsky, at the request of US President Donald Trump. This decision was made "on humanitarian grounds for family reunification."

"Exclusively on humanitarian grounds": Lukashenka pardoned 14 convicts at Trump's request - press secretary

The ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, decided to pardon 14 convicts at the request of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. This was reported by Lukashenka's press secretary Natalya Eismont, informs UNN.

Details

She clarified that among the pardoned are mostly foreigners - in particular, 2 citizens of Japan, 3 citizens of Poland, 2 - Latvia, as well as citizens of Estonia, Sweden and the USA.

The list also includes several Belarusians. These are persons convicted of extremist and terrorist activities. Siarhei Tsikhanouski is among them

- Eismont wrote.

She emphasized that the decision to release Tsikhanouski was made by Lukashenka "exclusively for humanitarian reasons with the aim of reuniting the family."

Recall

Earlier, in Belarus, 14 political prisoners were released, including the well-known political prisoner Siarhei Tsikhanouski. This event happened against the backdrop of the visit of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg.

Before that, Kellogg met with Alexander Lukashenka in Minsk. International and regional issues, as well as Belarusian-American relations, were discussed.

"We are not going to attack anyone": lukashenko on the upcoming military exercises of belarus with russia16.05.25, 12:39 • 1837 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
