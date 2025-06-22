"Exclusively on humanitarian grounds": Lukashenka pardoned 14 convicts at Trump's request - press secretary

The ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, decided to pardon 14 convicts at the request of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. This was reported by Lukashenka's press secretary Natalya Eismont, informs UNN.

Details

She clarified that among the pardoned are mostly foreigners - in particular, 2 citizens of Japan, 3 citizens of Poland, 2 - Latvia, as well as citizens of Estonia, Sweden and the USA.

The list also includes several Belarusians. These are persons convicted of extremist and terrorist activities. Siarhei Tsikhanouski is among them - Eismont wrote.

She emphasized that the decision to release Tsikhanouski was made by Lukashenka "exclusively for humanitarian reasons with the aim of reuniting the family."

Recall

Earlier, in Belarus, 14 political prisoners were released, including the well-known political prisoner Siarhei Tsikhanouski. This event happened against the backdrop of the visit of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg.

Before that, Kellogg met with Alexander Lukashenka in Minsk. International and regional issues, as well as Belarusian-American relations, were discussed.

