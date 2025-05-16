"We are not going to attack anyone": lukashenko on the upcoming military exercises of belarus with russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the military forces of Belarus are ready for military exercises, which, according to him, will be of a purely defensive nature. At the same time, Belarus is ready to receive Russian units on its territory and, if necessary, move its own to Russian bridgeheads. UNN writes about this with reference to Belarusian media.

We are ready for training. We don't hide anything from anyone. We really demonstrate openness, that these exercises are ours and are of a defensive nature. And we are not going to attack anyone, as some people think there. Well, that's their business. Let them think. We have made a decision at the level of presidents to conduct training. We discussed this issue with Vladimir Vladimirovich - Lukashenko said at a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Russia.

He also added that the Belarusian military is ready to fly to Russia to conduct joint exercises with the Russian Federation and receive Russian military personnel at home.

As for our part, at the training grounds of Belarus, we are ready. We are ready to fly according to the plan to the training grounds of Russia, wherever necessary. On the contrary, to receive Russian troops. And to conduct joint exercises of our joint group of troops, which was created in the Union State. In this regard, Russia should not worry. We will prepare very decently. No worse than other elements - added the President of Belarus.

Let's add

On February 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia may more actively use Belarus to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, Putin will station his forces there in the spring, summer or autumn.

Also, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated about the risk of using Russian exercises in Belarus for provocations against Ukraine and European countries. According to him, everyone is ready for such scenarios.