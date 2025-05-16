$41.470.07
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 4004 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12827 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19531 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 123267 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150845 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137612 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178316 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108183 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151921 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 379245 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

"We are not going to attack anyone": lukashenko on the upcoming military exercises of belarus with russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

lukashenko announced belarus' readiness for joint military exercises with russia, which will supposedly be of a defensive nature. Zelenskyy warns of the threat of russia using belarus.

"We are not going to attack anyone": lukashenko on the upcoming military exercises of belarus with russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the military forces of Belarus are ready for military exercises, which, according to him, will be of a purely defensive nature. At the same time, Belarus is ready to receive Russian units on its territory and, if necessary, move its own to Russian bridgeheads. UNN writes about this with reference to Belarusian media.

We are ready for training. We don't hide anything from anyone. We really demonstrate openness, that these exercises are ours and are of a defensive nature. And we are not going to attack anyone, as some people think there. Well, that's their business. Let them think. We have made a decision at the level of presidents to conduct training. We discussed this issue with Vladimir Vladimirovich

- Lukashenko said at a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Russia.

He also added that the Belarusian military is ready to fly to Russia to conduct joint exercises with the Russian Federation and receive Russian military personnel at home.

As for our part, at the training grounds of Belarus, we are ready. We are ready to fly according to the plan to the training grounds of Russia, wherever necessary. On the contrary, to receive Russian troops. And to conduct joint exercises of our joint group of troops, which was created in the Union State. In this regard, Russia should not worry. We will prepare very decently. No worse than other elements

- added the President of Belarus.

Let's add

On February 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia may more actively use Belarus to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, Putin will station his forces there in the spring, summer or autumn.

Also, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated about the risk of using Russian exercises in Belarus for provocations against Ukraine and European countries. According to him, everyone is ready for such scenarios.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
