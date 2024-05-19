Ukrainian boxer Berinchik wins WBO lightweight title

Denis Berinchik became the WBO lightweight world champion by defeating Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in San Diego. This was reported by ESPN Ringside in X, UNN reports.

Ukrainian boxer Denis Berinchik has won, becoming the new WBO lightweight champion.

In a fight in San Diego, he defeated the experienced Mexican Emanuel Navarrete.

Although both boxers showed extraordinary endurance throughout the fight, at the end of 12 rounds, the judges made a decision favoring the Ukrainian with a difference in points: 115-113, 112-116 and 116-112.

For Denis Berinchik, the victory over Emanuel Navarrete brought him his first world championship belt in professional boxing.

