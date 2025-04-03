Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged
Kyiv • UNN
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.
New import duties announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday have sparked a wave of criticism from America's trading partners. This is reported by AFP, reports UNN.
Details
Leaders of a number of countries and business representatives have stated the negative consequences of such a step for the global economy.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly condemned the new trade restrictions, saying his country would not leave these actions unanswered. According to him, such measures radically change the rules of international trade and threaten the economic stability of North America.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed disagreement with the US decision, calling the introduction of duties on goods from the European Union an unjustified and counterproductive step. She warned that an escalation of the trade confrontation would weaken all parties involved, undermining cooperation between allies.
Negative reaction was also expressed in Germany. The VDA Automobile Association stressed that the US administration's decision creates risks for German automakers, who are largely dependent on exports to the US. The association's statement emphasizes that such actions will lead to losses for both the European and American economies.
South Korea also expressed concern. Acting President Han Duck-soo said that duties on South Korean cars could deal a significant blow to the national industry. He instructed the government to develop measures to support companies that may be affected by the new restrictions.
Meanwhile, in Brazil, Congress passed a law allowing the country to take appropriate retaliatory measures in response to US actions. Lawmakers stressed that the national economy must have mechanisms to protect itself from such decisions.
Let us remind you
United States President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in the country in order to improve the economic situation and strengthen national security. According to the new decree, new tariffs are introduced on imports of goods, which will increase the competitiveness of the United States in the international arena and protect American manufacturers and workers.
South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations03.04.25, 04:12 • 4220 views