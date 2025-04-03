South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations
Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.
South Korea responds to new US tariffs. This was reported by AP , reports UNN.
Seoul is preparing for tough economic challenges following the United States' announcement of new import tariffs. Acting South Korean leader Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stressed the need for immediate action to support affected industries, including the automotive industry, during an emergency government meeting.
He instructed officials to work closely with the business community to assess the impact of the 25% tariffs and step up diplomatic efforts in negotiations with Washington. The Ministry of Trade has confirmed that the authorities will do everything possible to minimize economic losses.
These decisions are being made against the backdrop of political instability in the country – the Prime Minister is temporarily acting as head of state after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol for imposing martial law. Experts warn that new trade barriers could significantly affect the country's export-dependent economy, and the government will have to find ways to mitigate the effects of the trade confrontation.
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new tariffs for certain countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, UK - 20%
