The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over the declaration of martial law. Snap elections must be held in the country within 60 days.
New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about
the negative consequences for the global economy.
Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support
the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.
Forest fires resumed in southeastern South Korea at night. Authorities sent fire helicopters to extinguish the fires. The death
toll has reached 30, with dozens injured.
As a result of large-scale forest fires in South Korea, 18 people died, and another one is missing. The fire destroyed thousands
of hectares of forest and hundreds of buildings.
The Constitutional Court of South Korea rejected the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting
president. This happened against the backdrop of a political crisis and anticipation of a decision regarding the impeachment of
President Yoon.