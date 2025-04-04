$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8606 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

01:24 PM • 56858 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200260 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115494 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302676 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212592 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243603 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254786 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Han Duck-soo

Prime Minister of South Korea (2006, 2007-2008, 2022-present)
News by theme

The South Korean court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon and removed him from office

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over the declaration of martial law. Snap elections must be held in the country within 60 days.

News of the World • April 4, 07:46 AM • 6156 views

Trump's tariffs sparked a storm of criticism: Washington's partners are outraged

New US import duties have sparked a wave of criticism from trading partners. Country leaders and businesses have spoken out about the negative consequences for the global economy.

News of the World • April 3, 02:56 AM • 69191 views

South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations

Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.

News of the World • April 3, 01:12 AM • 4440 views

Forest fires resumed in South Korea, death toll rises to 30

Forest fires resumed in southeastern South Korea at night. Authorities sent fire helicopters to extinguish the fires. The death toll has reached 30, with dozens injured.

News of the World • March 29, 11:31 AM • 20586 views

South Korea: death toll from forest fires rises to 18, firefighter pilot killed

As a result of large-scale forest fires in South Korea, 18 people died, and another one is missing. The fire destroyed thousands of hectares of forest and hundreds of buildings.

News of the World • March 26, 07:58 AM • 12040 views

In South Korea, the court rejected the impeachment of the Prime Minister: reinstated him as acting president

The Constitutional Court of South Korea rejected the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as acting president. This happened against the backdrop of a political crisis and anticipation of a decision regarding the impeachment of President Yoon.

News of the World • March 24, 07:23 AM • 20729 views