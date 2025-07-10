$41.770.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former South Korean president arrested for second time in martial law case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 69 views

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been arrested for the second time for attempting to impose martial law. The court issued an arrest warrant due to concerns about evidence destruction, charging him with five offenses.

Former South Korean president arrested for second time in martial law case

The Seoul court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law, taking him into custody for the second time. This was reported by Yonhap, writes UNN.

Details

Nam Se-jin, a senior judge of the Seoul Central District Court, issued the warrant, filed by special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, citing concerns that the former president might destroy evidence.

The prosecution charged Yoon with five main offenses. Among them is the alleged violation of the rights of government members by summoning only a few selected ministers to a meeting held shortly before the declaration of martial law on December 3.

Yoon and his lawyers rejected all charges at the court hearing, but law enforcement officers took the former president to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, in the south of the capital.

Among the charges is Yoon's preparation of a fake document on the introduction of martial law after December 3 with the aim of legitimizing his actions, as well as obtaining signatures for this document from then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, after which the document was destroyed.

Other charges concern his alleged order to the press secretary for international affairs to spread false statements denying his intention to destroy the constitutional order through an attempted martial law. He is also accused of ordering the deletion of call records from the secure phones of three high-ranking Ministry of Defense officers.

Addition

This is Yoon's second arrest. He was first arrested in January, while still in office as president, but the court later granted his motion to quash the arrest, and he was released in March.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Han Duck-soo
Yoon Suk Yeol
Seoul
South Korea
