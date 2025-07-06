$41.720.00
South Korean Judiciary Files Arrest Warrant for Former President Yoon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

South Korea's special prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol. He is accused of inciting rebellion, abuse of power, and obstruction of justice.

South Korean Judiciary Files Arrest Warrant for Former President Yoon

South Korea's special prosecutor's office has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hankyoreh.

Details

The special prosecutor's office requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk-yeol just one day after the completion of the second investigation.

In South Korea, former President Yoon is accused of inciting rebellion when martial law was declared at the end of 2024. At that time, in a dispute with the opposition, Yoon unexpectedly declared martial law. Shortly thereafter, parliament voted for his impeachment.

The request for an arrest warrant for Yoon Suk-yeol also listed:

  • accusations of abuse of power;
    • obstruction of the right to exercise rights;

      At the same time, the accusation of foreign currency exchange was omitted, as the investigation is ongoing.

      Recall

      Since early June, South Korea has had a newly elected president, Lee Jae-myung. These elections were among the most tense in decades amid economic difficulties and internal instability.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Yoon Suk Yeol
      South Korea
