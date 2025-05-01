Acting President of South Korea Han Duck-soo resigns - Yonhap

Acting President of South Korea Han Duck-soo has resigned. This was reported by Yonhap news agency, reports UNN.

Details

The politician stated that he intends to run for president in the elections to be held in the country on June 3, 2025.

After much and careful consideration as to whether this is the right decision and whether it is inevitable, I have decided that if this is the only way, I must take it. - Han Duck-soo said during a press conference.

At the same time, according to the Reuters news agency, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok may become the new acting president of the Republic of Korea.

Context

Former President of South Korea Yoon Seok-yeol was removed from office in December 2024. Already in January 2025, he was arrested and charged with insurrection. He may face the death penalty for this.

The South Korean government plans to hold presidential elections on June 3. Candidate registration will last until May 11, and the campaign will start on May 12.

Also, UNN reported that the mayor of Seoul (the capital of South Korea - ed.) Oh Se-hoon intends to run for president of the country.