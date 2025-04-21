Masking to avoid Trump's tariffs: China is trying to pass off its exports as Korean, Seoul believes

$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
Pope Francis has died

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

Kremlin's 'Culture' project: 90 thousand books worth 50 million rubles flooded Luhansk region

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

Netflix will improve search with AI

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Masking to avoid Trump's tariffs: China is trying to pass off its exports as Korean, Seoul believes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

South Korea's customs service has detected a significant increase in attempts to disguise foreign goods, primarily from China, as Korean exports to the United States. This is being done to circumvent President Trump's tariffs; in the first quarter alone, violations worth $20.81 million were detected.

Masking to avoid Trump's tariffs: China is trying to pass off its exports as Korean, Seoul believes

South Korea has detected an increase in attempts to disguise foreign products as Korean exports, primarily from China. This is being done to avoid the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Korea Customs Service (KCS) stated that following a special inspection conducted last month, it detected country-of-origin violations amounting to 29.5 billion won ($20.81 million) from the first quarter, with 97% of the total attributed to shipments to the United States. This compares to a total of 34.8 billion won in violations for all of 2024, with 62% attributed to US-bound shipments.

Trump, who took office in January, imposed significant tariffs on various goods and countries, including China, which began to rise from February.

During Trump's first presidency, there was a rise in disguised export attempts, and we expect a similar trend to be observed now

- said Lee Kwang-woo, director of investigation planning at KCS.

Anticipating increasing risks, the authorities conducted the latest investigation proactively to prevent illegal exports. They had already detected signs of such attempts to avoid Trump's tariffs since the first quarter, Lee said during a media briefing.

Poor countries fear that rich countries will betray them by renouncing the climate levy in shipping - The Guardian07.04.25, 12:38 • 10612 views

On Monday, South Korean customs officials held a meeting with US officials to discuss joint investigation efforts.

South Korean officials said there could be a rise in attempts by foreign companies, particularly from neighboring China, to use South Korea, a major US ally with a free trade pact, as a bypass route to avoid tariffs and regulations.

This month, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on South Korea as part of a new set of sweeping levies, which were later suspended for three months. The US is now imposing 145% tariffs on China following retaliatory actions that economists say have led to a decoupling of trade between the world's two largest economies.

Data released Monday included 3.3 billion won worth of battery cathode materials imported from China and shipped to the United States with South Korea falsely listed as the country of origin, to avoid already high tariffs in January, even before Trump's tariffs took effect.

In March, 19.3 billion won worth of surveillance cameras were imported from China in parts and assembled in South Korea to circumvent US restrictions on Chinese communication devices. Some of the goods have already been shipped abroad, while some are still at the port.

Korea Customs Service has established a special task force to prevent illegal export attempts of such goods and plans to develop more concrete response measures to protect domestic companies. Meanwhile, detected violations will be handed over to the prosecution.

Addition

South Korea does not plan to "resist" US tariff policy due to a "historical sense of obligation" to America. US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on South Korea. Acting President Han Duck-soo said this in an interview with the Financial Times.

News of the World
Han Duck-soo
The Guardian
Financial Times
Reuters
Donald Trump
South Korea
China
United States
