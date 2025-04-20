$41.380.00
Due to "sense of duty": South Korea "will not resist" US customs policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

South Korea will not resist US tariffs due to a "historical sense of duty" towards America, which helped the country after the war. Seoul is ready to negotiate to find mutually beneficial solutions and make concessions on import requirements.

South Korea does not plan to "resist" the US customs policy, all because of an "historical sense of duty" towards America. US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs of 25% against South Korea. Acting President Han Duck-soo stated this in an interview with the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

He stated that the US role in rebuilding South Korea after the Korean War "was enormous," so the country is not going to introduce tariffs on American products and raw materials in response to Trump's customs policy.

Our industrial skill and our financial development, our culture, growth and wealth are very much due to the help of the United States

said President Han Duck-soo.

Instead, South Korea plans to start negotiations with the US on tariffs and "find solutions that are more beneficial for both sides, rather than viewing their actions as a target we must fight against," the acting president emphasized.

South Korea does not impose separate tariffs on goods from the US but has certain requirements for imported goods. The country is ready to make concessions to the US on pharmaceutical pricing and requirements for imported cars "for the sake of maintaining relations" with America.

Donald Trump, in turn, stated that negotiations with South Korea would also link to the security issue — the US maintains over 28,000 soldiers in the country. Therefore, the US has the right "to demand payment for the great military protection we provide to South Korea," said the US President.

In South Korea, it is hoped that "trade liberalization" and the agreement with the US "will increase the well-being of the Korean people".

How Asia is saving the economy from Trump's tariffs: strategies of Japan, India, South Korea

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Han Duck-soo
Financial Times
Donald Trump
South Korea
United States
