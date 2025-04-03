Trump Declares National Emergency to Strengthen US Economy
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to improve the US economy and security. From April 5, 2025, a 10% base tariff will be introduced on imports, except for Canada and Mexico.
Trump declares a state of emergency to strengthen the national economy and US competitiveness. This was reported by the White House, reports UNN.
Details
United States President Donald Trump has announced a state of emergency in the country to improve the economic situation and strengthen national security. According to the new decree, new tariffs are being introduced on imports of goods, which will increase US competitiveness in the international arena and protect American manufacturers and workers.
The problem of a persistent trade deficit, which has led to the loss of production capacity and the weakening of the defense industry, has become the main reason for the introduction of new economic measures. President Trump stressed the need for reciprocity in trade relations, stating that the United States should no longer tolerate unilateral and unfair trade practices by other countries.
According to the decree, a 10% base tariff will be introduced for all countries, with additional increases for countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficit. These measures will take effect on April 5, 2025. Certain countries, including Canada and Mexico, remain subject to previous agreements, including under the USMCA.
The President stressed that such actions are necessary to return the United States to economic independence and ensure national security. According to him, foreign countries must adhere to the principle of "treat us as we treat them." Trump also drew attention to the problems with smuggled goods, which cause damage to the economy and threaten the health and safety of citizens.
Trump also announced that he would not stop there, and if necessary, he is ready to increase tariffs to ensure economic balance and fairness in international markets.
Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list02.04.25, 23:46 • 10285 views