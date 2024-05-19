Usyk became the first absolute champion in the heavyweight division by defeating Fury
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in a split decision and became the absolute heavyweight champion, unifying the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.
Oleksandr Usyk has become the absolute world champion in heavyweight boxing. This was reported by UNN , referring to the broadcast of the fight.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has won a historic victory over British boxer Tyson Fury, becoming the absolute world champion in the heavyweight division.
The fight ended with a split decision in favor of Usyk (115-112, 114-113, and 113-114).
This remarkable achievement makes Oleksandr Usyk the first boxer in history to unify all four heavyweight titles - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.
The last time Lennox Lewis held the title of absolute heavyweight champion in boxing was in 1999, when he retired after a fight with Vitali Klitschko in 2003.
