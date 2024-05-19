Usyk became the first absolute champion in the heavyweight division by defeating Fury

Oleksandr Usyk has become the absolute world champion in heavyweight boxing. This was reported by UNN , referring to the broadcast of the fight.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has won a historic victory over British boxer Tyson Fury, becoming the absolute world champion in the heavyweight division.

The fight ended with a split decision in favor of Usyk (115-112, 114-113, and 113-114).

This remarkable achievement makes Oleksandr Usyk the first boxer in history to unify all four heavyweight titles - WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.

The last time Lennox Lewis held the title of absolute heavyweight champion in boxing was in 1999, when he retired after a fight with Vitali Klitschko in 2003.

