Enemy tactical aviation activity recorded in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a threat of strikes by combat aircraft on the front-line territories in the east. The military urges residents to be attentive and respond to alarm signals.
Increased activity of enemy tactical aviation has been detected in the eastern direction. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The Air Force is recording a possible threat of the use of combat aircraft to strike at front-line territories.
The military command urges residents of the eastern regions to be especially attentive, follow official reports and respond to air raid alerts.
The enemy may use air attack weapons, so citizens are advised not to ignore security measures and, if possible, stay in shelters.
