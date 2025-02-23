Enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the north-eastern direction - UAVs

A significant increase in the activity of enemy aircraft is observed in the northeastern direction. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The military notes that there is a high probability of using aerial weapons in the regions close to the front line.

The threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas - the statement said.

These actions pose a serious threat to the safety of the local population and infrastructure.

