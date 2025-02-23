Enemy tactical aviation activity was recorded in the north-eastern direction - UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
A significant increase in the activity of enemy aircraft is observed in the northeastern direction. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The military notes that there is a high probability of using aerial weapons in the regions close to the front line.
These actions pose a serious threat to the safety of the local population and infrastructure.
