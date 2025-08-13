MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case

The Security Service of Ukraine has put People's Deputy of Ukraine Fedir Khrystenko on the wanted list. This is evidenced by data posted in the wanted records of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Khrystenko's disappearance date is considered to be July 21, 2025. The place of disappearance is the village of Horenichi, Bucha district, Kyiv region. The articles of accusation against him are Art. 111 Part 1 (Collaborative activity), Art. 111 Part 2 (Assisting the aggressor state), Art. 369-2 Part 2 (Abuse of influence).

"Precautionary measure: detention," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Addition

The OGP reported that law enforcement officers exposed the current people's deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for treason. According to the investigation, the people's deputy was a top FSB agent and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on NABU.

In the case of People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of treason, materials regarding the transfer of data to Russia and possible influence on NABU, as well as involvement in the departure of oligarch Boholyubov, are being investigated.