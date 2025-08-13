MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7930 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 12647 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 28555 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 36098 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67011 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 36332 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62272 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 68565 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35047 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 82163 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 66703 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 46330 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 24082 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 49045 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 28301 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 67012 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62272 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 68565 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 82163 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 56343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 2074 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 14231 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47371 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 67729 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 30290 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

People's Deputy Fedir Khrystychenko has been declared wanted. He is accused of collaboration, aiding the aggressor state, and abuse of influence.

MP Fedir Khrystychenko declared wanted: new details of the case

The Security Service of Ukraine has put People's Deputy of Ukraine Fedir Khrystenko on the wanted list. This is evidenced by data posted in the wanted records of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

Khrystenko's disappearance date is considered to be July 21, 2025. The place of disappearance is the village of Horenichi, Bucha district, Kyiv region. The articles of accusation against him are Art. 111 Part 1 (Collaborative activity), Art. 111 Part 2 (Assisting the aggressor state), Art. 369-2 Part 2 (Abuse of influence).

"Precautionary measure: detention," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Addition

The OGP reported that law enforcement officers exposed the current people's deputy from the now-banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, for treason. According to the investigation, the people's deputy was a top FSB agent and was responsible for strengthening Russian influence on NABU.

In the case of People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko, suspected of treason, materials regarding the transfer of data to Russia and possible influence on NABU, as well as involvement in the departure of oligarch Boholyubov, are being investigated.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine