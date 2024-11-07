Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy aviation activity in the southeast
Kyiv • UNN
In the south-eastern direction, an increase in the activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded. The enemy can conduct air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops using bombs and guided missiles.
In the southeastern direction, there is an increase in the activity of enemy tactical aviation. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
According to intelligence information, the enemy is actively using air strikes.
According to preliminary data, the enemy may use aviation to strike at the positions of our troops, in particular, with bombs or guided missiles.