US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107349 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169003 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106497 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343037 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173494 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20717 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23855 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38279 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47244 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135815 views
US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17680 views

The USS Gravely destroyer, which fought the Houthis, is now patrolling the US-Mexico border. This is part of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy.

US has deployed a Navy warship on a mission to the border with Mexico amid Trump's immigration policy

The US Navy warship USS Gravely is carrying out a mission to strengthen security on the US-Mexico border, Pentagon officials said, UNN writes, citing Axios.

Details

The deployment of the guided-missile destroyer, which last year participated in the destruction of Iranian-backed Houthi rebel ships in the Middle East, to a region normally guarded by the US Coast Guard, marks an escalation of the Trump administration's efforts to suppress migration policy at the border, the publication writes.

On Saturday, the USS Gravely departed from the Virginia Naval Weapons Base in Yorktown to the area of responsibility of the US Navy Northern Command, according to a statement from the combat command.

This area includes the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, and surrounding waters up to approximately 500 nautical miles.

It is noted that USNORTHCOM has been named "the head of operations for the use of US armed forces" to carry out President Trump's border orders, and the ship "provides maritime capabilities" in response to them and the national emergency declaration.

According to a statement that does not specify details, the combat command is filling "critical gaps in support capabilities" of the US Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection.

The USS Gravely is involved in the US Department of Defense's response to President Trump's executive order on the border regarding "protecting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and security of the United States," according to a statement by General Gregory Guillot, commander of the US Northern Command.

According to USNORTHCOM, this contributes to "a coordinated and powerful response to combating maritime terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction and illegal maritime immigration".

Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander of the US Navy Northern Command, added in a statement that the deployment "marks a vital improvement in our nation's border security system".

A Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET), specialized law enforcement groups in USGS maritime navigation, "will be deployed aboard Gravel," according to USNORTHCOM.

According to the statement, these teams carry out missions including anti-piracy, military operations, stopping illegal immigrants, "protecting military forces, combating terrorism, national security and humanitarian response".

Addition

US presidents have sent the military or the National Guard to the border region to assist the border patrol during crises, but sending Navy personnel is unusual, the publication writes.

This is because the border mostly runs overland through mountainous terrain and the thin Rio Grande River in Texas, which is sometimes difficult to navigate by boat.

The US Coast Guard typically patrols the Rio Grande area in the Gulf and outside of San Diego.

Critics say Trump is sending the military as a show, as border traffic is at a record low, and sending the Navy is another performative action, the publication points out.

Previous missions have attempted to stop unauthorized border crossings or the movement of drugs by cartels through isolated areas.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Navy
The Pentagon
Mexico
Virginia
San Diego
Donald Trump
Texas
Canada
United States
Iran
