Berincik loses WBO lightweight title in fight with Davis
Kyiv • UNN
Denis Berinchik suffered his first professional defeat at Madison Square Garden against American Keyshawn Davis. The fight ended with a knockout in the fourth round after a knockdown in the third.
Denis Berinchik suffered a defeat in his professional career, losing to American Keyshawn Davis in a fight for the WBO lightweight world title. This was reported by MEGOGO, according to UNN.
Details
The fight, which took place in New York at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena, was a test for the Ukrainian.
In the third round, he was knocked down after a powerful punch to the body, but managed to get up and continue the fight. However, in the fourth round, Davis proved his superiority, ending the fight early with a knockout.
This was Berincik's first WBO title defense since his victory over Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in 2024.
Recall
May 19, 2024 Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete to become the new WBO lightweight champion in a 12-round fight in San Diego.