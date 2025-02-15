Berincik loses WBO lightweight title in fight with Davis

Denis Berinchik suffered a defeat in his professional career, losing to American Keyshawn Davis in a fight for the WBO lightweight world title. This was reported by MEGOGO, according to UNN.

The fight, which took place in New York at the legendary Madison Square Garden arena, was a test for the Ukrainian.

In the third round, he was knocked down after a powerful punch to the body, but managed to get up and continue the fight. However, in the fourth round, Davis proved his superiority, ending the fight early with a knockout.

This was Berincik's first WBO title defense since his victory over Mexican Emanuel Navarrete in 2024.

May 19, 2024 Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk defeated Mexican Emanuel Navarrete to become the new WBO lightweight champion in a 12-round fight in San Diego.