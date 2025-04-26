The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

The second meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump did not take place, the Ukrainian leader's spokesman confirmed, Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman has confirmed that the proposed second meeting between the Ukrainian leader and Donald Trump did not take place," the publication reports.

Given Trump's quick return to the airport after the service, as the publication writes, "it's no surprise he didn't see Zelenskyy again after their meeting at St. Peter's Basilica", but, as Sky News learned, "he had time for a brief conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni."

Earlier, Zelenskyy's spokesman said that the leaders agreed during the meeting to hold the next meeting in Rome, and that aides to the two leaders are working on the arrangements.

"However, now the spokesman says that this did not happen, citing the busy schedules of the two presidents," the publication says.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, as indicated, met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the British Embassy in Rome, the publication writes.

At the same time, the White House reported on one meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy - at St. Peter's Basilica, which was known earlier. The White House also showed a video from this meeting.

