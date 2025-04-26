In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

In Kyiv, a woman reprimanded a 12-year-old boy for loud Russian music, he responded with rudeness, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the teenager's mother, the GUNP in the capital reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

During the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video that captured the incident: a woman reprimanded a schoolboy for loudly turning on Russian music tracks under the windows of her house on the street. In response, the boy ignored the remark and began to speak rudely to the older woman - the police reported in social networks about the conflict between a resident of the Golosiivskyi district and a teenager

The police registered a report about the incident and, as indicated, "established the identity of the teenager - he turned out to be a 12-year-old student of a local private school."

"Juvenile police inspectors held a preventive conversation with the boy's mother and, based on the fact that she did not fulfill her responsibilities for raising the child, drew up an administrative protocol under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the police said.

