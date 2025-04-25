Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

A woman who listened to Russian music in the capital on the Day of Mourning has been brought to administrative responsibility, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident from social networks. Thus, some Telegram channels posted a video in which a local resident, while on a shared balcony of a residential complex in the capital, loudly turned on and danced to a track by a Russian performer.

All this happened on the day when the capital was in mourning for the victims of the massive missile attack by the enemy, which claimed the lives of 12 people.

Police officers found that the video showed a 28-year-old resident of the same building who was intoxicated. The latter, during a conversation with law enforcement officers, said that she was having fun in this way, and she knew nothing about the Day of Remembrance.

Police inspectors conducted a preventive conversation with the woman and drew up an administrative protocol against her under Art. 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism).

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack