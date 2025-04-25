$41.690.02
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 8762 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 23526 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 35537 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43979 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 35759 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39353 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77528 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57483 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 91251 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87684 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3534 views

In Kyiv, a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice for loudly listening to and dancing to Russian music on the Day of Mourning. The police filed an administrative report against her for petty hooliganism.

Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

A woman who listened to Russian music in the capital on the Day of Mourning has been brought to administrative responsibility, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered information about the incident from social networks. Thus, some Telegram channels posted a video in which a local resident, while on a shared balcony of a residential complex in the capital, loudly turned on and danced to a track by a Russian performer.

All this happened on the day when the capital was in mourning for the victims of the massive missile attack by the enemy, which claimed the lives of 12 people.

Police officers found that the video showed a 28-year-old resident of the same building who was intoxicated. The latter, during a conversation with law enforcement officers, said that she was having fun in this way, and she knew nothing about the Day of Remembrance.

Police inspectors conducted a preventive conversation with the woman and drew up an administrative protocol against her under Art. 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism).

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack25.04.25, 07:09 • 7032 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
