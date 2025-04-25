April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack

Kyiv has declared Friday, April 25, a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian strike on the capital. This was announced by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

April 25 has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital. - Klitschko wrote.

Also, state flags will be lowered in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world as a sign of mourning for the massive Russian strike on Kyiv on April 24.

Recall

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, with at least 12 people killed and more than 70 injured, including children.

European diplomats condemned Russia's massive strike on the Ukrainian capital, which killed people. They expressed support for Ukraine and called for increased resistance to the aggressor.

Rescue operations continue at the site of the missile strike in Kyiv: details