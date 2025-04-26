Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Saturday afternoon as part of the funeral of Pope Francis. This was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, reports UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Earlier

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome.

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

The heads of France and Ukraine were to "hold private discussions regarding continued efforts to achieve peace" after the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.

Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - French President's office