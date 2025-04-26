Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

$41.690.00
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues
11:58 AM • 5040 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 11468 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 54324 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 37095 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 40380 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46899 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51091 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40913 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40657 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99797 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 19990 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 13464 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

08:14 AM • 23947 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 33233 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 11377 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 54324 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 69351 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 99797 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 150677 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 313249 views
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23424 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60637 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 52901 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57470 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87945 views
Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Rome on Saturday afternoon. The meeting will take place as part of the funeral of Pope Francis.

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome on Saturday afternoon as part of the funeral of Pope Francis. This was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho, reports UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Earlier

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome.

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House26.04.2025, 11:58 • 32997 views

The heads of France and Ukraine were to "hold private discussions regarding continued efforts to achieve peace" after the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.

Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - French President's office

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Rome
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
