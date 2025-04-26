Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - French President's office
Kyiv • UNN
The presidents of the United States, Ukraine and France, as well as the Prime Minister of Great Britain, held a positive meeting in Rome. The conversation took place on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, the French presidency reported.
US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, the French president's office said on Saturday, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
Details
Asked about a photograph released by the Ukrainian president's press service showing the four leaders standing together in Rome, the French presidency said, according to Reuters: "I confirm the meeting, which was positive."
