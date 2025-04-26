Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - French President's office

US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a "positive" meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, the French president's office said on Saturday, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Asked about a photograph released by the Ukrainian president's press service showing the four leaders standing together in Rome, the French presidency said, according to Reuters: "I confirm the meeting, which was positive."

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"