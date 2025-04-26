Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome

The coffin of Pope Francis has arrived at the pontiff's final resting place, Vatican television is broadcasting, UNN reports.

Details

According to the BBC, the Popemobile with the Pope's coffin has now arrived at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

The pallbearers lifted the coffin from the vehicle to carry it inside.

Pope Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

He is the first Pope since Leo XIII, who died in 1903, to be buried outside the Vatican.

Every time Francis returned to Rome after a trip abroad, he always visited Saint Mary Major.

