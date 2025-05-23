Former drummer of The Devil Wears Prada and muse agent die in plane crash in US
Kyiv • UNN
Daniel Williams and Dave Shapiro died in a plane crash that burned a residential neighborhood. The Devil Wears Prada honored the former drummer.
Former drummer of the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, Daniel Williams, and co-founder of Sound Talent Group and music agent Dave Shapiro died in a plane crash near San Diego, USA, UNN writes, citing TMZ and Variety.
Details
Larry Williams told TMZ that his son Daniel was among the victims of the Cessna crash around 4 a.m., which sparked a fire in a section of a U.S. Navy-owned residential neighborhood. Several people on the ground were injured in the fire and one house was destroyed.
Larry told us that the family is confident he was on the plane and they know there are no survivors, but they had not yet received official confirmation from authorities at the time of TMZ's writing.
The band The Devil Wears Prada also posted on social media about the death of Daniel, along with several photos of their former drummer and the caption... "no words. We owe you everything. We love you forever" with a red heart emoji.
Sound Talent Group co-founder and agent Dave Shapiro also died in a plane crash in San Diego, California on Thursday morning, the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) reported.
Shapiro, 42, a founding member of NITO and an authoritative agent on the heavy rock music scene, was on a private plane that crashed into US Navy homes in San Diego early Thursday morning.
According to a recent Associated Press report, a total of two people died, at least one home and numerous parked cars were destroyed.
