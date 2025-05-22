Small plane crashed in the US: a large-scale fire broke out in houses
Kyiv • UNN
A small Cessna 550 plane crashed on the outskirts of San Diego due to fog, causing a fire in 15 houses. Rescuers are evacuating residents, information about casualties is being clarified.
A small plane crashed on the outskirts of San Diego in the US during foggy weather on Thursday morning, causing about 15 homes to catch fire and forcing the evacuation of homes in several blocks, authorities said, UNN reports, citing AP.
Details
"We have aviation fuel everywhere," said Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy during a press conference. "Our main goal is to search all these houses and get everyone out immediately."
He said there "is a direct hit on several houses" in the Murphy Canyon area.
It is unknown if there are any casualties.
Eddie said there was heavy fog at the time of the private plane crash. "You could barely see in front of you," he said.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a Cessna 550 aircraft crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Airport.
"The number of people on board is currently unknown," the FAA said in a statement.
The plane can carry six to eight people.
Private plane crashed in the USA: a family of doctors and student athletes died14.04.25, 13:10 • 7913 views