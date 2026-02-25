Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealed

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) and Social Support, Oleksiy Dubovyk, spoke at a meeting of the temporary investigative commission regarding the abuse of power by TCC employees. In particular, the recent death of Oleh Lesin in Dnipro was discussed. This was reported by UNN.

Details

During the TCC meeting, the death of 55-year-old Dnipro resident Oleh Lesin was mentioned. The tragedy occurred on the night of February 6-7: according to media reports, three TCC employees inflicted severe bodily injuries on the man, which led to the victim's death. This crime is covered by Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for seven to ten years.

Subsequently, the suspects were detained, and an investigation is underway. According to Dubovyk, there were three TCC employees and one police officer in the notification group. In addition, there was only one body camera in the entire notification group - it is currently undergoing expert examination.

Dubovyk added that police officer Yevhen Dupliy, who was in the notification group, subsequently "disappeared" somewhere.

There are punished among the personnel. They are punished with administrative penalties, reprimands, and severe reprimands. - Dubovyk stated, answering a question from the head of the TCC, People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko.

He added: those TCC employees who were found to have violated mobilization rules were either suspended from their official duties regarding notification or sent to combat units.

Also, during the TCC meeting, he noted that in 2025, there were 17 attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and 8 servicemen received knife and gunshot wounds. At the same time, during the same period, 18 official investigations were conducted in the Dnipropetrovsk TCC and SP, including those concerning violations of legislation by employees of the territorial recruitment center.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a conscript who was on the wanted list stabbed a TCC serviceman. The injured serviceman was promptly hospitalized, and his condition is stable.