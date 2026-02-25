Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealed

$43.260.03
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 9570 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 11381 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
12:01 PM • 19150 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 18923 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
February 25, 09:09 AM • 23299 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21269 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18768 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22846 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29518 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 19034 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 19450 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhoto10:09 AM • 6242 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 12099 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 12473 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 72934 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 18466 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 22098 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 24550 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28793 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 37113 views
Man's death in Dnipro and detention of suspects from TCC - new details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP, Oleksiy Dubovyk, reported 17 attacks on military personnel and 18 internal investigations in 2025. He also commented on the death of Oleh Lesin, adding that the police officer from the notification group "disappeared."

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) and Social Support, Oleksiy Dubovyk, spoke at a meeting of the temporary investigative commission regarding the abuse of power by TCC employees. In particular, the recent death of Oleh Lesin in Dnipro was discussed. This was reported by UNN.

Details

During the TCC meeting, the death of 55-year-old Dnipro resident Oleh Lesin was mentioned. The tragedy occurred on the night of February 6-7: according to media reports, three TCC employees inflicted severe bodily injuries on the man, which led to the victim's death. This crime is covered by Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and is punishable by imprisonment for seven to ten years.

Subsequently, the suspects were detained, and an investigation is underway. According to Dubovyk, there were three TCC employees and one police officer in the notification group. In addition, there was only one body camera in the entire notification group - it is currently undergoing expert examination.

Dubovyk added that police officer Yevhen Dupliy, who was in the notification group, subsequently "disappeared" somewhere.

There are punished among the personnel. They are punished with administrative penalties, reprimands, and severe reprimands.

- Dubovyk stated, answering a question from the head of the TCC, People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko.

He added: those TCC employees who were found to have violated mobilization rules were either suspended from their official duties regarding notification or sent to combat units. 

Also, during the TCC meeting, he noted that in 2025, there were 17 attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and 8 servicemen received knife and gunshot wounds. At the same time, during the same period, 18 official investigations were conducted in the Dnipropetrovsk TCC and SP, including those concerning violations of legislation by employees of the territorial recruitment center.

Recall

In Kryvyi Rih, a conscript who was on the wanted list stabbed a TCC serviceman. The injured serviceman was promptly hospitalized, and his condition is stable.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Life imprisonment
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih