American military aircraft crashes off the coast of California

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25837 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90668 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110396 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87050 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101770 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155521 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100303 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71037 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65770 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110396 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145991 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178249 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65770 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100720 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136896 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165049 views
American military aircraft crashes off the coast of California

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29117 views

A US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado military base. Both pilots managed to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat.

An American military fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado Naval Base, off the coast of California. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the two pilots managed to eject before the plane crashed and were rescued by a fishing boat just a minute after the crash. According to the Coast Guard, a boat of the US Air and Sea Border Protection operations was already at the scene and took the pilots on board.

The accident occurred at 10:17 local time. Both crew members were in stable condition and were immediately taken to a local hospital for examination.

According to the US Navy, the EA-18G Growler is a modification of the F/A-18F Super Hornet and is used for electronic warfare. It took off from North Island Air Force Base, which is part of the Coronado Naval Base,

- the statement said.

Representatives of the San Diego city authorities reported that a diving team was sent to the crash site, but the rescue operation was canceled after confirmation that the crew was safe.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Four people were killed in the Philippines as a result of the crash of a US military aircraft06.02.25, 18:15 • 26394 views

Olga Rozgon

united-states-navyUnited States Navy
san-diegoSan Diego
californiaCalifornia

