American military aircraft crashes off the coast of California

An American military fighter jet crashed in San Diego Bay near the Coronado Naval Base, off the coast of California. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the two pilots managed to eject before the plane crashed and were rescued by a fishing boat just a minute after the crash. According to the Coast Guard, a boat of the US Air and Sea Border Protection operations was already at the scene and took the pilots on board.

The accident occurred at 10:17 local time. Both crew members were in stable condition and were immediately taken to a local hospital for examination.

According to the US Navy, the EA-18G Growler is a modification of the F/A-18F Super Hornet and is used for electronic warfare. It took off from North Island Air Force Base, which is part of the Coronado Naval Base, - the statement said.

Representatives of the San Diego city authorities reported that a diving team was sent to the crash site, but the rescue operation was canceled after confirmation that the crew was safe.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Four people were killed in the Philippines as a result of the crash of a US military aircraft