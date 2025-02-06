Four people were killed in the Philippines as a result of the crash of a US military aircraft

A plane belonging to the US military crashed in the Philippines on Thursday, February 6, killing all four people on board. This was reported by the AR, according to UNN.

It is noted that the US Embassy and Philippine officials reported that the plane crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines. The plane was chartered by the US military, said US Embassy spokeswoman Kanishka Gangopadhyay, adding that the US Indo-Pacific Command would later make a more detailed statement on the crash.

The Philippine Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the crash of a light aircraft in the province of Maguindanao del Sur.

The bodies of four people, most likely foreign nationals, were recovered from the wreckage of the plane in Ampatuan City, said Amir Jehad security officer Tim Ambolodto.

Local authorities reported that a water buffalo on the ground also died as a result of the crash.

U.S. troops have been deployed in a Philippine military camp in the south of the country for decades to assist and train Philippine forces fighting Muslim militants. The region is home to a Muslim minority in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.

