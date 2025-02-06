Airplane with passengers crashes near airfield in Switzerland, there are victims

A plane with passengers crashed in the Swiss canton of Bern, there is information about the victims. Writes UNN with reference to Swissinfo.

An airplane crash has occurred in Switzerland, leaving several people injured. The incident occurred on Thursday in the canton of Bern.

Tragic plane crash in the US: teenage skaters, a group of hunters and students among the victims

The police did not disclose details about the type of aircraft and the condition of the victims. Rescue operations are ongoing, the crash occurred near the regional airfield in Grenchen.

Recall

In South Korea, investigators are looking into a new possible root cause of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 plane crash that occurred on December 29, 2024.