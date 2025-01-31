ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Tragic plane crash in the US: teenage skaters, a group of hunters and students among the victims

Tragic plane crash in the US: teenage skaters, a group of hunters and students among the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

A collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter killed 67 people. Among the victims were ice skaters with their mothers and coaches, a student from Ohio, Chinese citizens, and a group of hunters.

Among the victims of the collision between an American Airlines plane and an army helicopter in the United States were teenage figure skaters returning from national competitions with their mothers and coaches. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, among the victims of the crash of the American Airlines plane and the army helicopter were young figure skaters returning from national competitions with their mothers and coaches, two Chinese citizens, a group of hunters returning from an organized trip to Kansas, a college student from Ohio returning from her grandfather's funeral.

Three other students from Fairfax County, Virginia, schools and six parents from the county were also on board, Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to families.

They were among 60 travelers and four crew members aboard a commercial flight on the day of the tragedy when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers. 

According to officials, there are no survivors.

Recall 

The US Secretary of Defense has admitted a mistake during a routine training exercise that led to a collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane. The incident occurred during a standard night training mission.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

