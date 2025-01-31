Tragic plane crash in the US: teenage skaters, a group of hunters and students among the victims

Among the victims of the collision between an American Airlines plane and an army helicopter in the United States were teenage figure skaters returning from national competitions with their mothers and coaches. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, among the victims of the crash of the American Airlines plane and the army helicopter were young figure skaters returning from national competitions with their mothers and coaches, two Chinese citizens, a group of hunters returning from an organized trip to Kansas, a college student from Ohio returning from her grandfather's funeral.

Three other students from Fairfax County, Virginia, schools and six parents from the county were also on board, Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to families.

They were among 60 travelers and four crew members aboard a commercial flight on the day of the tragedy when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers.

According to officials, there are no survivors.

Recall

The US Secretary of Defense has admitted a mistake during a routine training exercise that led to a collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane. The incident occurred during a standard night training mission.