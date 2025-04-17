How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

$41.220.04
Egg painting is one of the most important Easter traditions. Some people use the proven method of painting eggs with onion peel every year, while others experiment with new ways to get bright colors or unusual patterns.

Modern techniques allow you to create marble patterns, ombre or even real mini-paintings on the shell. UNN has several proven methods for you: both those used by our grandmothers and modern ones that allow you to create real little works of art.

Painting with onion peel 

What you need: 

  • eggs;
    • peel from yellow or red onions — 2–3 handfuls;
      • water — 1.5 l;
        • 1 tbsp. l. salt;
          • 1 tbsp. l. vinegar;
            • oil (for shine).

              Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do16.04.25, 09:47 • 126998 views

              How to make:

              Step 1

              Collect the husks from several onions (the more, the richer the color).

              Step 2

              Put the husks in a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook for 15–20 minutes.

              Step 3

              Strain the liquid or leave the husks — both options are suitable.

              Step 4

              Gently place the eggs in a warm decoction. Add salt and vinegar. Cook for 10 minutes.

              Step 5

              Leave the eggs in the liquid for another 10–20 minutes for a more intense color.

              Step 6

              Remove, let dry and rub with a drop of oil for shine.

              How to make a delicious Easter cake: three recipes for every taste15.04.25, 09:00 • 97303 views

              Painting eggs with rice

              What you need:

              • boiled eggs;
                • rice — 1 cup;
                  • food coloring — several colors;
                    • dense bags or plastic containers;
                      • gloves.

                        Nutritionists explained how to get out of fasting without harm to health14.04.25, 12:52 • 198514 views

                        How to make:

                        Step 1

                        Pour 2–3 tbsp into separate containers. l. rice.

                        Step 2

                        Add a few drops of food coloring to each container and mix.

                        Step 3

                        Place the egg in the rice and twist for a few minutes to completely cover it with dye.

                        Step 4

                        Leave the egg in the rice for 10 minutes to set the color.

                        Step 5

                        Remove the egg and let the dyes dry.

                        Easter basket: how much will it cost this year 03.04.25, 11:00 • 195713 views

                        Marble effect with shaving foam

                        What you need:

                        • boiled eggs;
                          • shaving foam;
                            • food coloring;
                              • paper towels;
                                • toothpicks;

                                  Eggless Desserts: 7 Delicious Recipes for Easter08.04.25, 11:49 • 475777 views

                                  How to make:

                                  Step 1

                                  Squeeze shaving foam into a mold or container.

                                  Step 2

                                  Drip a few colors of dye on the surface.

                                  Step 3

                                  Mix the colors with a toothpick to create a marble pattern.

                                  Step 4

                                  Gently roll the egg over the surface of the foam so that it is covered with a layer.

                                  Step 5

                                  Leave the egg for 10–15 minutes, then gently wipe off the foam with a paper towel.

                                  Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes04.04.25, 16:48 • 109445 views

                                  Dyeing with beets, turmeric and spinach

                                  What you need:

                                  • 1 medium beet (grated or chopped) — for red/pink color;
                                    • 2 tbsp. l. ground turmeric — for yellow color;
                                      • 2 cups of fresh spinach or 1 cup of frozen — for green color;
                                        • water — 1 l;
                                          • 1 tbsp. l. vinegar;
                                            • eggs;
                                              • salt.

                                                Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends07.03.25, 10:52 • 224004 views

                                                How to make

                                                Step 1

                                                Grate the beets or chop the spinach/turmeric.

                                                Step 2

                                                Cover with water, bring to a boil, cook for 30 minutes.

                                                Step 3

                                                Add vinegar and salt.

                                                Step 4

                                                Place the boiled eggs in the infusion for 2–3 hours (you can leave them overnight in the refrigerator).

                                                Step 5

                                                Remove and let dry.

                                                Let us remind you 

                                                Earlier, UNN had already offered interesting ideas for farbuvannya eggs for Easter. In particular, we also recommend that you familiarize yourself with dyeing techniques such as silk pysanka, olive krashanka and the soda dyeing method. 

